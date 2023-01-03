Watch Now
Warm Winter Activity For Children

Indoor playground for infants to 6 years
Morgan takes us to TRU Play in Layton where kids can get all their wiggles out.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jan 03, 2023
TRUplay is the ultimate indoor playground for children ages 6 and under.

It's safe and clean for families to escape the cold winter or summer heat.

The playground, located in Davis County, is filled with age-appropriate toys, including a space where infants can safely explore and learn to crawl.

Children 6 and older are allowed in facility, however are not allowed on playground equipment.

Free Wi-Fi is available so parents can work while watching their child.

Bins are available up front to drop keys, purse, diaper bag, etc. A cafeteria with fridge and highchairs are also available, and outside food is allowed.

To purchase a day pass or membership, click here. Don't forget your socks!

