Warm Winter Activity For Children

TRUplay is the ultimate indoor playground for children ages 6 and under.

It's safe and clean for families to escape the cold winter or summer heat.

The playground, located in Davis County, is filled with age-appropriate toys, including a space where infants can safely explore and learn to crawl.

Children 6 and older are allowed in facility, however are not allowed on playground equipment.

Free Wi-Fi is available so parents can work while watching their child.

Bins are available up front to drop keys, purse, diaper bag, etc. A cafeteria with fridge and highchairs are also available, and outside food is allowed.

