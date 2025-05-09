Warrens Family Restaurants is celebrating 70 years of business!

Warrens Family Restaurants is celebrating 70 years in business!

They are a classic burger, fries and shake spot, that will make you feel like you're at a 1950s ear drive-in.

Salads and breakfast items are also on the menu!

Current owners, Leigh and Kirk Dean, operate Warrens Craft Burger located on Historic 25th Street in Ogden as well as seven Warrens/ Dylans in Ogden, South Ogden, Roy, Plain City, Syracuse, Kaysville, and South Jordan.

As part of the 70th birthday celebration, all the locations will be offering their Purple Cow Shake.

They recently received several awards from the Utah Restaurant Association and from Preservation Utah for their contribution to Utah's food culture.

You can learn more at mywarrens.com.