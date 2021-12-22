Wasatch Excursions Ready to Ride With New Snow

With the fresh snow fall, Midway is looking like a great place for adventure. Wasatch Excursions has a fleet of snowmobiles to take you up into the mountains.

Wasatch Excursions caters to those who have never been on a snowmobile or are just a little nervous.

The rides are about two hours with guides taking the sleds up 3,000 feet in elevation. It's about 25 miles total.

For the experienced rider, Wasatch Excursions has snowmobiles fit for the job.

To schedule your tour call (435) 729-9595 or visit https://wasatchexcursions.com/

