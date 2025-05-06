Wasatch Mountain State Park is home to a BIG trail system

All this summer we are taking you to Utah State Parks with Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE.

Morgan Saxton tried fat tire biking at one of the dozens of trails at Wasatch Mountain State Park, the Pump Track.

It's great for any skill level and kids and adults alike love it.

Park Ranger Kathy Donnell says there are almost 600 miles of non-motorized trails you can ride.

Don't have a bike? Not to worry — you can rent one at the Visitor's Center 7 days a week from 9am-5pm.

It's only $25 for two hours and the helmets come with the bikes.

With so much land, it's a big job to keep up the trails. That's why they have "Dig Days" where volunteers come out and do work on a trail.

As a reward, all the helpers are given a pin. Each year has a different pin, so volunteers can collect them.

The next Dig Day is coming up on June, 7, 2025, which is also National Trails Day.

When you visit any Utah State Park, be sure to visit a Lifetime store first, to find all the supplies you'll need for your visit or staycation.

For more information, please visit Lifetime.com.

