Wasatch Mountain State Park's golf courses are among the most popular, affordable, and scenic in Utah

Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE: Wasatch Mountain State Park
(The Place Advertiser) - Wasatch Mountain State Park has some of the most popular, scenic and affordable golf courses in the entire state!
For this month's Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE, we visited Wasatch Mountain State Park, a gorgeous 25,000 acre park filled with camping sites, hiking and biking trails, and so much more.

Morgan Saxton started things off on the putting green at Wasatch Mountain State Park Golf Course, which has a Mountain Course and a Lake Course.

You can learn more and make your tee time at stateparks.utah.gov/golf.

You can also fish in the ponds, hike and bike on the trails and in the winter, you can snowmobile!

Before you head out to any one of Utah's beautiful State Parks, make sure you're prepared for a fun and safe trip!

