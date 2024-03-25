Watch a local dancer on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance

Ali Deucher, a dancer from Utah, is on FOX's So You Think You Can Dance! The next all-new episode airs Monday, March 25, 2024 at 8pm on FOX 13.

We talked with Ali about her life spent dancing, and her experience on the show.

This season is debuting new storytelling elements to further capture the authentic ups and downs experienced by professional dancers.

For the first time ever, in addition to the big spectacle dance numbers that So You Think You Can Dance has long been famous for, viewers will get a documentary-style inside look at the contestants' dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys, including the daily struggles, new relationships, personality clashes and more.

Ali shared that at one point in her life, she thought she'd have to give up dancing. Then, her mom started sewing costumes for the dance studio to pay for her lessons.

You can learn more at fox.com/so-you-think-you-can-dance.