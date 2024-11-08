Watch a play and take a piece of the set home with you!

Imagine being able to see the past when you touch an antique! An antique store would be a nightmare.

That's the plotline of "The Timekeeper's Collection", which is coming to the stage at Alliance Theater in Trolley Square.

We talked with the writer/ director as well as an actor in the play.

About the audience experience, Marie Kynd says of her play, "Allow yourself to be swept away in the time of the show and the different times, and you'll enjoy every little detail of the Timekeeper's journey."

Actor Brittnie Eliason, who is also the sister of Kynd, says you may also be able to learn from your past while taking it all in.

The show is family-friendly with a PG-13 rating for swearing.

And, unusually, the theater company sells the antiques that are on stage after the show!

It runs Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 24 and you can get your tickets here.

For more information, please visit: KindISStudios on Facebook.