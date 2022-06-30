Watch dinosaurs come to life at Dinosaur Island at Thanksgiving Point

Watch dinosaurs come to life at Dinosaur Island, the brand-new event at Thanksgiving Point!

There are 27 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs located throughout Ashton Gardens that move, roar, and interact with the environment.

That includes some of the favorites like the Allosaurus, Brontosaurus, Branchiosauras, the mighty T-Rex, the Triceratops and even the Utah Raptor (which was named after our state because this is where it roamed during its prime).

Come prepared for an adventure with an active volcano that spews real fire every five to ten seconds, a dig quarry, and mist zones.

Dinosaur Island has fun things planned all summer including an Outdoor Movie Series, Dogs and Dinos and on Friday, July 1, "Dino Don" himself will be there.

“Dino” Don Lessem is a world authority on dinosaurs. For nearly 30 years, Dino Don, Inc has partnered in artifact loans with organizations across the globe.

This event will be open until August 27, 9am to 8pm, Monday through Saturday at Ashton Gardens, 3900 Garden Drive in Lehi.

It's free for Thanksgiving Point members. Tickets are available online at: thanksgivingpoint.org/dinosaur-island.