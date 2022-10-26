Watch for Utah's Snowbasin Resort in the new Warren Miller film

Warren Miller's 73rd ski film "Daymaker" is playing in various locations across Utah from October 26 to 29, 2022.

Daymaker premieres on October 26 in Orem, and then plays in other Utah cities as well.

We talked to two athletes in this year's film, Marcus Caston and Madison Rose Ostergren.

They say the film takes you on a journey to mountains across the world, including Snowbasin Resort right here at home when Warren Miller athletes surprise a local superfan.

Here are the local showings:

Orem: Grand Theater, 10/26 at 7:30pm

Ogden: Peery's Egyptian Theater 10/27 at 7:30 pm

Salt Lake City: Jeanne Wagner Theater [warrenmiller.com], 10/28 at 6:00pm and 9:00 pm

Park City: The Ray warrenmiller.com], 10/29 at 7:00pm

You can find more at warrenmiller.com.

