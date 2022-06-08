Watch movies on an outdoor screen across Utah this summer

If you're looking for fun family entertainment, many places around the state offer movies in the park.

The Gateway hosts Movies on the Plaza on Thursday evenings. You can catch 80's and 90's classics starting at 7:30pm. Click here for the lineup.

The Sundance Institute Summer Film Series is July 14 and 21 at Red Bute Garden's Amphitheater. Bring your blankets and enjoy the movies under the stars. Click here for the schedule.

"Venture Out" movies in the park go to a new location every Friday evening in Millcreek. Click here to see the locations and activities.

The cities of Kearns, Layton, Sandy, Provo, Vernal and Manti all have a different movie every Friday night.

And on Monday evenings, catch a movie in the park in Provo.

Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.