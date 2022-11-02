Watch this card trick that magician Cole Blalock did live on the air

Do you believe in magic?

It's hard to not be a believer when you see Cole Blalock perform.

The magician and entertainer joined us on the show, and did a card trick right before our eyes!

Cole performs at company employee recognition banquets, costumer appreciation dinners, seminars, sales meetings, keynote speeches, and a lot more!

Cole says he provides positive, memorable and meaningful segments to your event.

He explained how he makes them meaningful. "I blend magic and storytelling and emotion to paint a picture of those in attendance. And, hopefully they are able to take it home and cherish it forever. Every single time I perform is for my audience to leave feeling uplifted and motivated," Cole says.

You can learn more at coleblalock.com.