Waterman makes a splash in Utah theaters

The acclaimed documentary Waterman opened in Utah theaters on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The film is about the life and influence of Duke Paoa Kahanmoku and his philosophy of the power of Aloha.

Duke was a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing. He also became the "face of Hawaii" as it became the 50th U.S. State.

"Audiences who have seen it and learned about Duke’s legacy have called it a ‘life altering experience,’ ‘inspirational,’ and a ‘blueprint for how they want to live their lives," says Frank Tusieseina, director of PolyStrong.

Waterman also features Jason Momoa as its narrator.

For more information on the film and where you can see it, visit: watermanthemovie.com.