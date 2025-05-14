Wattsmart Battery is an innovative program for Rocky Mountain Power customers with a solar system

If you've installed a solar system with back up battery storage, you can participate in Rocky Mountain Power's Wattsmart Battery program, which enables customers to fully utilize their solar-generated energy and support demand management on the power grid.

Morgan Saxton went to a customer's home in Alpine to see how the program works.

When customers participate, their battery will be made available to Rocky Mountain Power to help manage energy on the electric grid. When these events happen, they are 5-minutes in duration and the customer is unaware that they just helped stabilize the grid.

At the same time, their battery storage system may serve as back-up electricity to their home or business.

Excess solar energy is used to charge the batteries during the middle of the day and then that energy is used later in the evening or mornings.

If you want to join over 6,000 customers who are enrolled in the program visit: RockyMountainPower.net/Battery.

