Waverly's curly tail just adds to her charm!

Waverly is part of a sibling quartet, but her curly tail sets her apart from the pack!

She's the smallest of the four, and a bit more reserved than her litter mates.

She enjoys playing with other toys and other dogs, but she also is very calm and composed.

Waverly is spayed, chipped and current on her vaccinations and only $300.

If you'd like to arrange a meeting with this adorable girl, simply apply at hearts4paws.org.

There is an adoption event at Petsmart in Murray, 5650 Ssouth 900 East, on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 12pm to 3:30pm.