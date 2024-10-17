Wayback Burgers has arrived in Utah!

A location in Pleasant Grove, just off I-15, is now open, along with other locationd in West Jordan and St. George.

Wayback Burgers always makes a customer's food right when the order is placed. There's no microwaving or warming up of the items they serve.

In addition, the ingredients are at the top of the line when it comes to the bacon,all-beef patties, cheeses and vine-ripened tomatoes and top shelf produce items that they serve.

Currently the limited time menu items are a sweet bacon burger, which is two beef patties made-to-order, topped with cheddar cheese, candied bacon and bourbon mustard.

In addition, they are offering a cookie butter shake which is hand-dipped with vanilla ice cream with cookie butter, topped with whipped cream and crumbled spice cookie pieces.

You can see the full menu and find more information at waybackburgers.com/locations/us/utah/pleasant-grove.