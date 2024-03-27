Ways business owners can save money

Rocky Mountain Power’s Wattsmart Business Program offers no-cost, no-obligation heating and air conditioning (HVAC) assessments with approved HVAC check-up vendors, such as Automated Mechanical.

Automated Mechanical is an approved heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) check-up contractor.

They offer assessments that include an energy report and a no-obligation quote for recommended upgrades, maintenance opportunities, and available customer incentives.

What is involved in an HVAC check-up?

According to Thomas Mudge with Automated Mechanical, the check-up is a no-cost HVAC assessments from Rocky Mountain Power that will help your business catch issues before they escalate into costly repairs.

"An alert from a rooftop unit got to Automated Mechanical," he said for example, "who was able to get to the system and repair it before anything became an issue or alerted the landlord."

He says improving the performance of your business’s HVAC system helps you save energy and save money by lowering your bills by improving equipment efficiency.

Jona Whitesides with Rocky Mountain Power said these incentives for HVAC systems and controls help offset the cost of HVAC system improvements.

"For example, if a business had six, 10-ton rooftop units, they could get up to $13,750 in Wattsmart incentives," Whitesides explained. "They could save over $2,000 in energy costs."

As put it, an efficient system improves comfort and air quality of your business, only runs during programmed or occupied times of the day, and ensures there are no excessively hot or cold areas.

"Our account mangers work directly with the customer and offer personalized solutions," Whitesides said. "Every building is unique, and we tailor our projects to this philosophy."

Contact Rocky Mountain Power to schedule your assessment at 800-222-4335 or email WattsmartBusiness@RockyMountainPower.net

