Ways to keep your car running smoothly

National Car Care Month in April is a great time to give your beloved traveling partner some special attention.

The month is an attempt to raise public awareness about the importance of regular preventive maintenance on personal automobiles.

Basic maintenance can improve your vehicle’s safety and dependability, while also preventing costly issues down the road. That way, you will make it to the spring picnics and outdoor events all around.

According to the American Automobile Association, 35% of car owners neglect or postpone repairs and servicing that is recommended by the factory specifications or a professional repair center.

By doing this, they are increasing the number of roadside mishaps that could have been easily avoided if a regular vehicle maintenance schedule is adhered to.

