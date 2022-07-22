Ways to save money when prices are on the rise

From gas prices, to the housing market, and everyday groceries, we are seeing prices increases on almost everything!

Brittani Forbush, VP Corporate Partnerships

from Mountain America Credit Union joined us for ways to save money and make our dollars stretch further day to day.

Shop where your dollar goes the furthest. Sometimes we buy things where they’re convenient but not necessarily cost-effective. Try to plan your shopping so you buy items where they’re going to be more economical.

Look for coupons or promotional codes online. Any time you buy something online and see a space to input a promo code, that’s a clue that there may be savings just a quick search away. Likewise, look for online coupons for those brick-and-mortar retailers, too.



Another way to stretch your dollar is to do some cost comparison for services you may be getting already. For instance, get your auto and homeowners insurance quoted by several companies to find the best price for the right coverage. If you’re paying for television or internet service call and ask whether you’re able to get a lower price through a promotion, or consider switching providers to get a new customer discount.



Consider keeping your thermostat a little warmer and closing blinds or drapes in the windows where the sun comes in during the hottest part of the day.



On the watering side, with drought conditions across the state we’re really being encouraged to dial back watering usage anyway. But you might also consider installing a smart sprinkler that can adjust your watering based on the weather, and right now some retailers and cities are offering rebates that really cut down on the cost of those.



If you’re looking for a place to stick your money and earn a little more in dividends, Mountain America Credit Union now offers a 36-month share certificate earning a special 2.65% APY based on a 2.62% dividend rate. You can find out more about that at macu.com/earn or any branch. Note to speaker- you must confirm this offer is still available at airtime. Confirm with Cami Higgs or Debbie Craven.

If you're wanting to learn to budget smarter, Mountain America’s financial guides are FREE financial coaching over the phone or video chat.

Go to macu.com/guide to sign up for a free session and some expert advice.