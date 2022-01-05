We all breathe the same air: Here are some easy things you can do to improve Utah's air quality

We all breathe the same air, and we've heard for years about the health impacts of bad air quality.

Kim Frost, Executive Director of UCAIR, joined us with the little things we can do to make a difference.

During inversions, experts at the Division of Air Quality say air pollution doubles daily!

The primary pollutant of concern is PM2.5. These particles are like sandpaper on our airways.

The first thing we all can do is cut down emissions from our vehicle's tailpipes and from our homes.

So, if you don't need to drive, don't. Also, don't idle - shut off your car while you wait. Idling uses more fuel and emits more CO2 than turning off and restarting your engine. Plan ahead by putting an extra scarf or blanket in your car to have handy and keep you warmer.

Many of us have been teleworking more during the pandemic. Research conducted during the summer of 2020 showed that more than 90 percent of employees and employers said they want to continue making teleworking available on poor air quality days.

Fill up with Tier 3 Fuel. Cleaner burning Tier 3 fuel is now available in Utah. UCAIR partners Chevron, Marathon and Silver Eagle Refinery have spent years and millions of dollars to develop this. The benefit is the pollution reduction it delivers is the equivalent of taking about four to five cars off the road.

Try public transit. By taking a bus or train one day a week rather than driving, you'll save money on gas and save emissions.

Switch from gas-powered snow and leaf blowers. Using a gas-powered blower to clear your driveway and walks this winter can be the equivalent of driving your vehicle from Los Angeles to Miami.

Watch burning advisories and better yet, look into switching your stoves and fireplaces to natural gas.

Download the EPA's airnow.gov app or download the free UtahAir app and visit UCAIR.org