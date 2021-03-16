We all love the idea of having a clean home, but we might not realize the toxic overload we can create by using harsh chemicals

We all love the idea of having a clean home, especially now. But, we might not realize the toxic overload we can create by using harsh chemicals.

These chemicals can give off fumes that may irritate the throat, eyes, or lungs; trigger headaches and fatigue; irritate the skin; pose a safety hazard; or affect the body in other ways.

Krista Numbers joined us from the doTERRA Lounge to educate us on how to reduce that toxic overload.

She says there are ways to keep your home clean with natural, non-toxic cleaner from doTERRA.

You can make over your cleaning routine with doTERRA On Guard® Cleaner Concentrate, which you can dilute yourself to your preferred strength, cutting down on waste and reducing the number of bottles you need to keep around the house.

You can also create your own natural cleaning products with everyday household ingredients like baking soda, vinegar, water, and essential oils such as Lemon and Lime, Eucalyptus or Peppermint (just to name a few scents).

Plus, every time you clean with essential oils there's a bonus -- the aromatic benefits!

