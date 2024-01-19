We are celebrating National Popcorn Day with Lisa's Popcorn

For a lot of people Friday is movie night, which is convenient because this year it's also National Popcorn Day.

We wanted to celebrate with local company Lisa's Popcorn.

Friday is a good day at Lisa's Popcorn, because they give you five gallons FREE when you spend $15 or more.

They have popcorn for all the holidays, as well as their "Internet Dad Popcorn".

Lisa's Popcorn also offers custom flavors or labels for any event.

You can pick up some popcorn at Deseret Book, Post Annex, Rainbow Gardens and Pirate O's.

You can find all of the flavors and place your order at lisaspopcorn.com and Friday 1/19/24 only, get free shipping to anywhere in Utah and an additional 15 percent off.

