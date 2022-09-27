Watch Now
The Place

Actions

We are entering a big pivot in the home makeover market

"Recession Renovation"
Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 15:49:02-04

We are entering a big pivot in the home makeover market

Despite inflation, studies show that homeowners are still eager to renovate – call it the “Recession Renovation”.

Brady Huntsman, N-Hance Wood Refinishing Specialist joined us to tell us more about some of the most popular projects homeowners are doing right now.

Not-so New Kitchen – Instead of installing completely new kitchen cabinets will cost you upwards of $15,000, refinishing those same cabinets cost you one-third the price.

More for Floors - If carpet covers hardwood in your home, you could be walking atop a treasure trove of renovation gold. Refinishing wood floors costs an average of $3 to $8 per square foot and has a whopping 147% cost recovery!

Counter Offer – If you can’t afford a kitchen overhaul, updating the countertops can make a major difference. Whether its butcher block or a stone surface, there are plenty of affordable options to choose from that won’t break the bank but can help you make bank in the future.

Vanity Project – Like kitchens, bathrooms are another common priority for renovations with great ROI. Replacing a dated bathroom vanity can be an easy fix. They start as low as $100 and just a little elbow grease is required for assembly and installation.

Splash of Color – A fresh coat of paint can do wonders aesthetically and financially. The average cost to have the interior of a home repainted is $900, but it offers a $2,000 boost in value – that’s an ROI of 107%!

For more information please visit: nhance.com or call (855) 642-6230.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere