We are entering a big pivot in the home makeover market

Despite inflation, studies show that homeowners are still eager to renovate – call it the “ Recession Renovation ”.

Brady Huntsman, N-Hance Wood Refinishing Specialist joined us to tell us more about some of the most popular projects homeowners are doing right now.

Not-so New Kitchen – Instead of installing completely new kitchen cabinets will cost you upwards of $15,000, refinishing those same cabinets cost you one-third the price.

More for Floors - If carpet covers hardwood in your home, you could be walking atop a treasure trove of renovation gold. Refinishing wood floors costs an average of $3 to $8 per square foot and has a whopping 147% cost recovery!

Counter Offer – If you can’t afford a kitchen overhaul, updating the countertops can make a major difference. Whether its butcher block or a stone surface, there are plenty of affordable options to choose from that won’t break the bank but can help you make bank in the future.

Vanity Project – Like kitchens, bathrooms are another common priority for renovations with great ROI. Replacing a dated bathroom vanity can be an easy fix. They start as low as $100 and just a little elbow grease is required for assembly and installation.

Splash of Color – A fresh coat of paint can do wonders aesthetically and financially. The average cost to have the interior of a home repainted is $900, but it offers a $2,000 boost in value – that’s an ROI of 107%!

For more information please visit: nhance.com or call (855) 642-6230.

