We are halfway through our "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign, have you donated?

Have you donated to our "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign yet? You still have time, the drive is just half over.

Each year, FOX 13 and the Scripps Howard Fund with help from Cyprus Credit Union partner with local schools to reach under-served children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years.

The goal is to ensure that every partner Title 1 school receives 10 books per student each year since that has been identified as the baseline number of books needed to help children learn to read.

Amanda Morton, with Cyprus Credit Union, says reading sets kids up for a successful life.

Getting into the habit of reading starts early in life, as do many of the habits we carry into adulthood.

Amanda says many habits, particularly money habits, are set by age seven. Things like planning ahead, budgeting, and delayed gratification are habits that we develop in childhood and then carry into our adult lies.

The good news is, you can create opportunities for kids to practice with money in everyday life.

Amanda says teaching kids to want to save actually starts with spending. This may seem counter-intuitive, but there's a reason for this. If your child feels they can only save money instead of spend it, they'll associate saving with having their money confiscated.

Rather, encourage your kids to identify their wants and let them buy a few of those things with their own money. This helps them practice "delayed gratification".

If you would like to donate to the "If You Give A Child a Book...", text FOX13READS to 50155 or visit fox13now.com/giveabook .