We first met "Friends" during this week in history

During this week in history we were first introduced to our "Friends".

The first episode of the sit-com aired on September 22, 1994 and would soon become one of the most popular weekly shows ever in the United States.

The show of course centered on six friends in their 20s and 30s who lived in New York City.

The stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have remained close friends in real life.

The show ended in 2004 after 10 seasons. The cast returned for a reunion special last year.

