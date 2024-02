We talked about the viral cakes called "burn cakes" where the top layer of the cake burns off to reveal a message.

Now, we've found a Utah baker who can do them!

The Cake Dame, aka Kariann Rugg, joined us with her burn cakes and other creations she makes.

She owns a commercial kitchen in her basement and makes cakes for any occasion.

You can find her at cakedame.com and on Instagram @cakedame.