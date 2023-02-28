We found the Hometown Hero of the Month at The INN Between

Laurie Funk is a true hero in her community!

For the past five years, she has dedicated her time and talents to teaching jewelry-making classes at The INN Between, a non-profit organization that provides medical respite and end-of-life care for individuals experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake City.

Jenny Hardman along with Karl Tobler, owner of Mattress Warehouse Utah and Karl's daughter katie joined to surprise Laurie as our Fox 13's The Place & Mattress Warehouse Hometown Hero.

They surprised her with a $500 gift card as well as $250 to spend in Jewelry supplies!

The INN Between's mission is to provide a safe haven and care for those in need. At the end of the year, Laurie ensures that the unsold pieces are available for all the residents to pick out gifts for their families and themselves.

Laurie's daughter, Emily, nominated her because not only is she a mother of four daughters and a grandmother of 10, but because Laurie exemplifies the love and dedication of a true hometown hero.

