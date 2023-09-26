We found this month's Hometown Hero at the SLCO jail

Tamara Bingham has worked for Program Director of the Criminal Justice Program at the Salt Lake County Jail for 10 years.

"It can be stressful but very rewarding," said Tamara who works closely with inmates.

"She gives all her time to work with addicts to help change their life for the better," said Stephanie Scoville, one of Tamara's long-time employees.

Stephanie nominated her boss for the good work she does on a daily basis over the last decade.

"I don't know what I would do without her," Stephanie wrote in her nomination. "She is a wonderful role model and helps us strive to be better in this world."

FOX13 and Mattress Warehouse have teamed up to award the newest Hometown Hero a $500 gift card.

Tamara specifically oversees addiction treatment aftercare.

"I really couldn't do it without my team," she said.

Tamara says her favorite saying is "Let's make a difference" and that she has!

