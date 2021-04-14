Watch
We had a low snowpack this year, here are 4 plants you can put in your yard that don't require a lot of water

To celebrate National Gardening Day, we talked about 4 water-wise plants for Utah gardens.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Apr 14, 2021
It's National Gardening Day and we are helping you out with some plants you can put in your yard that don't need a lot of water.

Water-smart plants are important to consider because we've had a low-snowpack year and many people are already experiencing water restrictions for their landscape.

We turned to Michael Caron, USU Extension Associate Professor at Thanksgiving Point for help.

He gave us four of his favorite plants that don't require a lot of water.

First, The Rocky Mountain Penstemon. Utah is famous for this plant, and it's native to our state. You can readily find it at most garden centers and nurseries.

Second, Milkweed. This grows in the wild and requires very low water. It's famous for supplying food for Monarch Butterfly larva and also encourages pollinators.

Third, Feather Reed Grass. This is quite popular in landscapes and fits into the group of ornamental grasses. It's very showy and easy to landscape with.

Fourth, Mountain Mahogany. This is also native to Utah and can be grown as a large shrub or even a tree. It thrives with very little water and can be trimmed to any size you want.

For more information, please visit garden.usu.edu.

