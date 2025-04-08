We have a cure for your sweet tooth in this week's foodie findings

Do you have a sweet tooth? Chase, SLC Foodie, has a cure in this week's Tasty Tuesday. He's taking us to "Duck Donuts" and "ShugarLandia".

Duck Donuts - South Jordan

Breakfast Sandwich Donut

Donuts made throughout the day, over 40 options

Ice cream donut sandwich

ShugarLandia - Midvale and West Valley

HOT CHEETO ELOTE LOCO

Elote, Chips, Nacho Cheese

CREMA CUP - LA NIÑA FRESA

Strawberry and Homemade Cream, Granola, Coconut,

Ice Cream, Churros

DORI NACHOS

