The Place

We have a restaurant with a view and a brand new eatery in today's foodie findings

Tasty Tuesday
A restaurant with a view in Draper and a brand new eatery in Sugar House are this week's foodie findings.
In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, told us about a brand new restaurant in Sugar House and a restaurant with a view in Draper.

Royal on the Ridge - Suncrest Draper
Mini Donuts
Served with jam and strawberries
Royal Love Brunch
Choice of three of house made: sweet pancakes, fruit filled crepes, or french toast, choice of bacon or sausage
Eggs BLT Bennie
English muffin, Canadian bacon, bacon, avocado, poached egg topped with in-house Hollandaise sauce, breakfast potatoes

Kuchu Shabu - Sugar House
Shabu Shabu
-American Wagyu
-A5 Japanese Wagyu
-Australian Wagyu
Seared Ahi Tuna - Wasabi avocado mousse
Tonkotsu Ramen
Spice Beignets

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

