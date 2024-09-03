We have a restaurant with a view and a brand new eatery in today's foodie findings

In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, told us about a brand new restaurant in Sugar House and a restaurant with a view in Draper.
Royal on the Ridge - Suncrest Draper
Mini Donuts
Served with jam and strawberries
Royal Love Brunch
Choice of three of house made: sweet pancakes, fruit filled crepes, or french toast, choice of bacon or sausage
Eggs BLT Bennie
English muffin, Canadian bacon, bacon, avocado, poached egg topped with in-house Hollandaise sauce, breakfast potatoes
Kuchu Shabu - Sugar House
Shabu Shabu
-American Wagyu
-A5 Japanese Wagyu
-Australian Wagyu
Seared Ahi Tuna - Wasabi avocado mousse
Tonkotsu Ramen
Spice Beignets
