We have an "oldies but goodie" and a trendy dish in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Everyone has their go-to places where they just love the food. In this week's Tasty Tuesday, Salt Lake Foodie shares one of his oldies but goodies, and a spot for ramen too.

Tosh's Ramen - Holladay

Curry Ramen

Japanese beef curry flavored tonkotsu broth. Japanese style pork cutlet, onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), bok choy, Negi (spring onion), and wheat noodles.

Tonkotsu Ramen

Silky tonkotsu (pork) broth served with wheat noodles, chashu (pork slice), onsen tamago (soft boiled egg), moyashi (bean sprouts), and Negi (spring onion).

Katsudon

A pork cutlet with eggs and onions, cooked in a savory soy sauce and served over rice

One Man Band - Lehi

Hobo's Dream - hashbrowns covered with diced ham, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and cheddar. served with two eggs, toast and jelly

Crazy Eights - fresh Italian doughnut tossed in sugar and drizzled with caramel. served hot with chocolate sauce for dunking

All American - with cheddar cheese, bacon, on a toasted bun

