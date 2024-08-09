Watch Now
We have not 1, 2 or even 3... but 7 Pets of the Week

Let's Find These Puppies Their Forever Homes!
Not 1, 2 or 3.. but 7 puppies are this week's Pets of the Week.
Every Friday we spotlight at different dog from Hearts4Paws. This week we have seven puppies looking for their forever homes.

They are from the same litter, their mom is a 12-pound black chihuahua. They don't know the dad, but believe they are a chiween mix.

The pups are 11 weeks old, and have four boys and three girls.

All of them are spayed or neutered, chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.

With puppies, you are able to teach them manners and tricks from the get-go, but they're also more work than adult dogs.

There are also dogs who need to be fostered right now.

If you can foster, or adopt, visit hearts4paws.org.

