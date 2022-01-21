We have two different listings in this week's Real Estate Rundown

In this week's Real Estate Rundown with UVO Group, we are featuring two new listings.

The first is at 319 East Troy Way in Murray. This home is centrally located in Murray in a family-oriented neighborhood. The home has lots of character and spacious rooms, an oversize covered patio for entertaining and hardwood and marble flooring as well as updated windows, furnace and air conditioning.

Listed Price: $599,900

Details:

4 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

SqFt. 3,177

Agent Information

Alen Kantarevic

Phone: 801.664.9028

Email: Alen@uvorealestate.com

The second listing is at 4511 South Haven Creek Road #E in West Haven. This townhome is stunning and immaculate. The dining room leads out to a private gazebo. The home has a large master suite and bathroom with a separate shower and jetted tub. This home is modern in color choices. And, it's close to Hill Air Force Base.

Listed Price: $399,000

Details:

3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

SqFt. 2,008

Agent Information

Jesse Citrin

Phone: 801.710.2386

Email: Jesse@uvorealestate.com

For more information on these homes, or to see others on the market, please visit: Utahforsalehomes.com.