We have your plans for Thursday, June 13, 2024 evening covered!

Join Fox 13 and B98.7 for a fun, free family night at The Gallivan Center.

There will be live music, roller skating, a bounce house, face painters, kids games, food trucks and more.

Capture memories at the photo booth and meet some of your favorite Fox 13 personalities.

Plus, meet some players from the Utah Royals.

For more information please visit: thegallivancenter.com.