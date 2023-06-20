Watch Now
We have your Thursday evening plans covered -- just head "Under the Sea"

Family Fun Night at The Gallivan Center with Fox 13
We have your Thursday night activities covered -- join Fox 13 and The Gallivan Center for an evening of family fun.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 15:50:28-04

Family Fun Night is a great FREE event where kids & their parents can get together and have some fun.

The theme is "Under the Sea" and your kids will love the mermaid bounce house, a pirate band, crafts and other booths, food trucks, water balloon fun, and a "fishing" pond with prizes.

You can also meet your favorite Fox 13 personalities get a temporary tattoo with them and see the Fox 13 Weather Beast.

Members of the Salt Lake Police Department and Salt Lake Fire Department will be on hand too!

You can learn more at thegallivancenter.com.

