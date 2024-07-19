We have your weekend reviews for "Twisters" and "Cobra Kai - Season 7 Part 1"

Entering it's sixth and final season on Netflix is the hit TV series "Cobra Kai." It's based on the 1984 film "The Karate Kid." In the final season everything is on the line as the dojos enter the international competition and a secret is revealed about Mr. Miyagi. Film Critic Tony Toscano chatted with the cast for this exclusive interview and says, "Cobra Kai continues to offer engaging scripts, acting and stunt work." He gives it a A and it's rated TV-14. Again, season 6 part 1 is now on Netflix with season 6 part 2 streaming in November and the grand finale airing in 2025.

In selected theaters is "Twisters", a sequel to the original 1996 film "Twister." In the film, a retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and new technologies. Tony says, "Twisters is a fun, popcorn muncher with plenty of edge of your seat special effects to entertain you. See it on a big screen and you'll be blown away." He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

