We know where to watch the "Big Game" - Bout Time Pub & Grub

The biggest game of the year is coming up -- yes we're talking about the NFL's last game of the 25/26 season!

We know where to go to watch it on wall to wall TVs — Bout Time Pub & Grub.

Morgan Saxton talked with the manager of Bout Time's West Jordan location, Megan Culligan, to talk about what's planned for the big game.

Tickets are available now at all locations — Megan says it's the biggest party of the year with giveaways and prizes.

Ticket purchase includes appetizers, dinner and prize entry.

The party sells out every year, so get your tickets now — they must be purchased in store as you get to choose your preferred seat/table.

Bout Time is famous for oversized burgers and stacked sandwiches, but plot twist — they also serve up amazing salads and lighter, healthier options.

Megan showed us some of the menu items including the Chinese Chicken Salad, Fajita Salad and Hat Trick with side salad which is high in protein and low in guilt!

Even though football season may be winding down, there's always something happening at Bout Time including Bingo, trivia and paint nights.

Check your location at bouttimepub.com for details.