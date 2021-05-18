We learned all about the science of essential oils from the doTERRA Lounge

Cecile Bascoul, doTERRA's Director of Product Safety, joined us from the doTERRA Lounge to give us an insight into a day in the life of a doTERRA scientist.

Cecile has a PhD in Bioscience from Cardiff University and says doTERRA scientists do everything they can to ensure the oils are safe.

She says she reviews the formulations of essential oils in the compounds. She says, "We use science to ensure the safety of these compounds. We have a broad range of testing to ensure that our oils are not adulterated or contaminated."

Cecile also answers safety-related questions from customers.

We also asked Cecile about her favorite doTERRA product -- Lavender Touch. She says it's already in fractionated coconut oil so it's one of the safest oils.

In addition to the wonderful lavender aroma, Cecile says clinical research shows lavender can help treat pain, anxiety and even help you sleep better.

You can learn more by going to doTERRA.com or Sourcetoyou.com