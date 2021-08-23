We learned why tri-tip is called that, plus a recipe to use it from Smith's Chef Jeff

Chef Jeff from Smith's says tri-tip is one of his all time favorite cuts of meat. He explained how it got the name "tri-tip", it's triangle shaped.

He shared a recipe for Oven Roasted Tri-tip with Tiger Sauce

For the Tri-tip & Marinade



2-3 lb. tri-tip roast

¼ c. olive oil

¼ c. soy sauce

2 tbsp. lime juice

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tsp. Chinese 5-spice

2 tsp. Sriracha



For the Tiger Sauce



2/3 c. teriyaki sauce

1/3 c. mayo

1 tsp. Sriracha

1 tbsp. lime juice

Directions

1. Combine the ingredients for the marinade in large zipper bag. Once they are combined, add the tri-tip and place in the fridge 1-2 hours.

2. Make the tiger sauce by combining its ingredients in a bowl. It should be fairly thin, so if it is too thick add a little more lime juice to thin it out. Set aside.

3. Take out the tri-tip 30 minutes before cooking to come to room temp. Preheat your oven to 375. Heat an oven safe skillet, cast-iron or otherwise, over med-high heat. Add some cooking oil. Remove the tri-tip from the marinade and place in the pan to sear 3-4 minutes on the first side. Flip the tri-tip over, insert an oven safe meat thermometer if available, and place in the oven to roast. If not using a thermometer, cook the roast 10-15 minutes per pound for medium. Otherwise cook it to desired temp using the thermometer.

4. Let the roast rest at least 15 minutes prior to slicing. Slice it against the grain and serve drizzled with the prepared tiger sauce. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes from Chef Jeff at smithsfoodanddrug.com.