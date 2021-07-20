We meet the two moms from American Fork who've teamed up to be on Fox's LEGO Masters

Every Tuesday night on Fox, pairs of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head with an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks in a competition called LEGO Masters.

The top team left at the end will receive a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO masters!

Two moms from American Fork have teamed up to be on the show.

Jen Smart is a Registered Nurse and has six children.

Susan Earls owns Rosebud Antiques on Pleasant Grove Main Street and has two children.

They met at ULUG (Utah LEGO Users Group) four years ago.

On the show on Tuesday, July 20 Jen and Susan (and their competitors) will face "Demolition Derby" challenges.

In the first challenge, contestants are tasked with building an exact replica of Will Arnett's LEGO Lamborghini all from memory! The team that comes closest to replicating the iconic car will win an advantage in their next challenge.

Then, contestants shift gears and enter a Demolition Debry battle, in which each team must build a wild, remote-controlled concept car that will fight it out against the others in the all-new "Demolition Derby" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing at 7pm on FOX.

Jen and Susan host free Watch Parties at SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem every Tuesday at 7pm.

They'll also be appearing with other LEGO Masters contestants at Brick Slopes - a LEGO Convention August 27-28 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

You can follow Jen on Instagram: @JenRaineSmart and Facebook @Jen Raine Smart.

You can follow Susan on Instagram: @LEGOMomOF2 and Facebook: @Susan Earls.