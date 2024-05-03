We met a real-life "Princess" on the show today

We had a real-life princess on our show today!

Princess is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week. She's described as a "gentle soul" who would love a loving family to call her own.

She would be the perfect companion for quiet nights, as she is a couch potato at heart, but she's always up for a fun adventure in the park. She is the perfect mix of playful and calm.

Princess is always up for cuddle time and loves to give kisses.

Princess is good with kids and other dogs and is the perfect lap dog sizes.

She's two-years-old, house trained and up to date on vaccinations, is spayed and chipped.

Her adoption fee is $300.

She will be at the Hearts4Paws adoption event on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 1-4pm at Petsmart, 3191 East, 3300 South in Salt Lake City.

If you'd like to meet Princess, fill out an application at hearts4paws.org.

And, if you're not ready to adopt, consider fostering... loving foster homes are needed!