We peeked in Santa's Sack to find some of the most requested gifts this season

Sheena Stephens is the co-founder of Playwise Partners, and joined us with six top toys in Santa's Sack this season.

Hello Kitty and Friends Claw Maching

MSRP: $44.99 | Ages 6+ | Amazon, Walmart

● An arcade classic gets a supercute makeover with the Hello Kitty and Friends 12" Claw Machine!

● This machine comes loaded with 8 colorful capsules with exclusive figures inside.

● Move the joystick, press the button to grab, and retrieve your prize. Then reload and repeat for endless fun.

● With 8 fan favorite figures including Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Keroppi, Pompompurin, Tuxedosam, and Pochacco everyone is a winner!

● This is the perfect item for play and display

L.U.V. Fashion Doll Collection

MSRP: $29.97 | Ages 6+ | Walmart |

● L.U.V. Fashion Doll Collections brings fashion back to the fashion doll aisle. The collection features four unique characters who all share the same love and appreciation for fashion: Harper, Londynn, Brooke, and Autumn

● Each with a distinct voice and singular style, these dolls aim to inspire stylish kids everywhere to embrace their individuality through fashion.

● Each doll is a trendsetter with a unique fashion sense, but what sets this collection apart is its use of high-quality fabrics and highly detailed accessories that bring each doll's style to life from out-of-the-box to playtime.

● Each doll also has a unique sculpt and body style, along with 15 points of articulation, adding to that attention to detail

● Each L.U.V. Doll includes a full fashion-forward look, a built-in box display stand, and multiple accessories, like couture handbags, chunky heels, and fabulous jewelry from necklaces to bracelets.

● MAGNA-TILES® sets inspire young minds and help kids develop skills they'll use in everyday life. Invented by an educator for educators, MAGNA-TILES brand was born in the classroom in 1997. From these humble beginnings, MAGNA-TILES has grown to become America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand (Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2023) and an essential tool for a child's growing mind. Meaningful Play awaits!

● Blast off on a STEAM-centric adventure to the stars with the new MAGNA-TILES Space Set, sure to be a top toy this holiday season!

● Includes the first-of-its-kind Shuttle that conveniently stores all pieces after play. Cleanup is a breeze!

● Features a unique Astronaut Figure and new microMAGS pieces for an enhanced, imaginative play experience.

● All pieces are compatible with and complementary to all other MAGNA-TILES sets. Kids can easily add to their current MAGNA-TILES collection to build an entire space station, or whatever their imagination desires!

● Only available from MAGNA-TILES, America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand (Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2023/USD)

Readyland Books

MSRP: $14.99 | Ages 3+ | Amazon | ASSETS

● Readyland is a book that's more fun than a toy! Amazon, a leader in AI voice technology, and Readyland, the toy development team responsible for generating over $2 billion in retail sales, expand their groundbreaking collaboration with the launch of Owl & Dragon, A Magical Adventure, the latest in their library of Alexa interactive books. The already successful collaboration now offers the first-ever interactive book based on Amazon's Echo Dot Kids characters, Owl and Dragon, where readers can actually talk with the characters, play games and join their exciting adventures. Owl & Dragon, A Magical Adventure is Amazon.

Jurassic World Ravenous Raptors: The Dino Chomping Game

MSRP: $14.99 | Ages 3+ | Walmart Hobby Lobby

● A NEW, roar-tastic twist on an iconic family fun game

● These hangry Raptors need to be fed and it's your job to make sure each of them eats as many snack balls as possible!

● Get ready to chomp, romp and roar your way to the highest score!

● Easy to play and fun for the whole family!

BEYBLADE X Xtreme Battle Set

MSRP: $49.99 | Ages 8+ | Amazon, Target, and Walmart|

● Celebrating 25-Years of BEYBLADE, Bey-fans, family and friends can experience the exhilarating thrill of the next generation of BEYBLADE toys with the BEYBLADE X XTREME Battle Set, packed with all you need to begin your quest for Beymastery.

● The XTREME Beystadium features the new X-Celerator Rail Gear System to level up your game for breathtaking bursts and colossal crashes, and three interchangeable components that make BEYBLADE Top assembly easy with a quick twist and two clicks.

● This year, Hasbro launched the first-ever crossover BEYBLADE X Tops with premier collaboration brands TRANSFORMERS, Marvel and Star Wars. You can now experience the thrill of BEYBLADE X with fan-favorite heroes and villains across different galaxies.

● You can also compete in BEYBLADE digital battles by scanning the code on the BEYBLADE X Tops to battle in the BEYBLADE X app (iOS and Android) and unleash your Top in a virtual battle with other Bladers worldwide, on the go!

● BEYBLADE is the most epic, explosive way to battle with your friends with tradable, collectible Tops; BEYBLADE is a fun way for kids to connect with other friends IRL in healthy, competitive play. BEYBLADE encourages you to mix and match the interchangeable pieces to create the ultimate Bey–test out which build will perform the fastest for dynamic play. BEYBLADE X offers Tops identical in weight, feel, and performance across Hasbro Takara Tomy, along with additional Hasbro Tops that meet the same high standard. BEYBLADE product is inspired by the Japanese animated BEYBLADE series that originally aired in 2001; Fast forward to today with the newest series BEYBLADE X that debuted in the US this year, 2024. LET IT RIP!

