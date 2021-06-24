Watch
The Place

Actions

We talk about E.D. each week because it affects so many couples

items.[0].videoTitle
We talk about this every week, because it's such a common problem and can be devastating for relationships.
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 16:07:56-04

We talk about Erectile Dysfunction every week on the show because it affects so many couples out there.

Andrew Rinehart, a Medical Technician with Wasatch Medical Clinic, says E.D. is a common problem, but up to two-thirds of men do nothing about it.

That means the relationship could suffer.

Rinehart says Wasatch Medical Clinic treats the root cause of E.D. which is blood flow.

They use the two most advanced forms of Acoustic Wave Therapy, which uses pressure waves to get the blood flowing. The treatments are only ten minutes and non-invasive. After two or three weeks men can be back to normal in the bedroom.

Rinehart says 40 clinical studies have talked about the technology and Cambridge University found a 90 percent success rate for E.D.

Call 801-901-8000 right now and you'll get an exam, assessment and blood flow ultrasound for free. Plus, you'll receive a special gift that produces instant results in the bedroom.

Visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere