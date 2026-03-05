We talk to a member of "Mane Attraction", a winning team at PRO Skijor.

PRO Skijor's first Frontier Tour is in the books and was a success, even after having to move locations due to record-breaking warm and dry conditions across the west.

The venue moved for the event from Salt Lake City to High Star Ranch in Kamas, Utah where the show stuck around for the competition.

Now the results are in and we talked with a member of a winning team, Kylee Nielson.

She and her partner make up "Mane Attraction" and came in 1st Place in the Women's Division 3rd Place overall!

Kylee was the rider on her American quarter horse named "Captain" and her team member Jackie Nadel was the skier. She says their team motto is "Where horsepower meets girl power".

For more information please visit proskijor.com.