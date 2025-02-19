We talk to a mom and teacher diagnosed with ALS at age 38

Meghan Kahn grew up in Utah and loved the mountains!

She learned to ski at two years old and snowboarding soon followed. She also started running at age eight.

Meghan says some of her favorite memories are running trails and hiking to the highest peaks in the Park City area.

Fast forward to her life at age 38, Meghan is a mom of two and a school teacher — and she got a diagnosis she never expected: Amoyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or ALS.

That's a fatal motor neuron disease that progressively affects voluntary control of arms and legs and also leads to trouble breathing.

Meghan says, "ALS has taken my ability to run, ski and soon it will be to walk."

More research needs to be done to learn more about ALS, and Megan says that research is under-funded.

That's why she is participating in a ski fundraising event on Mt. Hood on March 8, 2025.

You can join the virtual team from anywhere, or you can donate to the team by clicking here.

And to learn more about Meghan, click here.