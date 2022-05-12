We talk to a Utah mom who knows first-hand how important it is to know the signs of stroke

One in five women has a stroke. In fact, each year, 55,000 more females than males have a stroke.

Utah mom Kristy Harding is one of them. She is an avid runner, a busy mom and she never thought she would also be a stroke survivor.

Kristy joined us along with Dr. Lee Chung, Acting Medical Director, Stroke Center, University of Utah Health, to talk more about the importance of women making time for themselves and scheduling an appointment with their physician.

Dr. Chung says women need to know their numbers — blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and Body Mass Index (BMI).

And, he says, it's also important to recognize the signs of stroke. While they can be different depending on the part of the brain impacted, there are some common symptoms.

To remember stroke warning signs, remember the acronym F.A.S.T.

o Face Drooping - Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person's smile uneven?

o Arm Weakness - Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

o Speech Difficulty - Is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like "The sky is blue."

o Time to Call 9-1-1 - If someone shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1 and get to a hospital immediately. Check the time so you'll know when the first symptoms appeared.

May is Stroke Awareness Month and CycleNation is inviting teams to band together for a high-energy ride for physical and mental health while raising money to end the cycle of heart disease and stroke.

Cycling helps maintain strong brain function, processing speed and mental sharpness.

If you're interested in taking part in the ride on Friday, May 20, 2022, visit cyclenation.org/Utah.

And for more information visit heart.org/Utah.