We talk to author Gene Walden about his first children's book after 30 non-fiction works.

Author Gene Walden is an award-winning writer with 30 non-fiction works to his name and now he has a children's book available for readers as well.

He joined us to tell us about "Matchup at Adventure Land Golf: The Epic Quest for Two Fearless Boys".

He wrote all 145 pages and personally did all 120 illustrations, which he says took more than two years. He calls it his passion project!

The story centers on two little boys participating in an 18-hold golf tournament who, at first, don't think too much of each other.

After the golf game turns into adventure on every hole, including facing many obstacles together and coming face-to-face with lions, tigers and bears plus much more, the players realize that rivals can become friends by finding common ground.

You can buy the book in bookstores, on Amazon and learn more at spinspeedbooks.com.