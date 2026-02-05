We talk to one of The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Class of Survivors

Friday, February 6, 2026 is National Wear Red Day when the nation comes together, igniting a wave of red from coast to coast.

Every Utahn is being asked to wear their red attire too, to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

It's something that Beth Opal knows about personally, she's a heart attack survivor and part of this year's American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Class of Survivors.

That's a group of national volunteers selected to be a part of a sisterhood of survivors and ambassadors of the Go Red for Women movement.

Beth says her knowledge of her family history of heart disease helped save her life.

During a road trip with her sister, she started having a heart attack. After she realized her symptoms, they raced to a hospital. Beth is now 66-years-old and enjoys life to the fullest.

She says, "Having a heart attack was a blessing because it taught me what's important," she said. "It taught me that I need to love myself and those I love by sticking around. Now I'm committed to doing things to take care of myself and to spread the word to everybody to take care of themselves."

Since 2004, the American Heart Association's signature women's initiative, Go Red for Women, has met the evolving health needs of women and addressed the awareness and clinical care gaps related to their greatest threat: cardiovascular disease.

For more information you can visit goredforwomen.org.