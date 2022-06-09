We talk to stars from Tuacahn's "Mary Poppins" and "Wonderland"

There is an incredible lineup of Broadway shows at Tuacahn Amphitheatre for the 2022 season — it's a perfect weekend getaway.

We talked with stars from "Mary Poppins" and "Wonderland".

Neil Starkenberg plays "Bert" in "Marry Poppins", which is playing May 20 through October 22, 2022. The world's favorite nanny is brought to life on the stage with those unforgettable songs, amazing choreography and those incredible Tuacahn effects.

"Wonderland" is playing May 14 through October 21, 2022 and Crystal Kellog is starring as Alice. She says "Wonderland" is a modern-day retelling of the classic story where Alice lives in New York City and in a dream, ligns herself with the famed Alice of Alice in Wonderland.

Tuacahn is offering a 20 percent discount for viewers who use the code FOX20 at checkout on tuacahn.org now through August 31, 2022.

