We talk to the artist who created the mural behind Jenny & Morgan's new photos

If you've seen the new photos for The PLACE, you've probably noticed the beautiful mural behind Jenny & Morgan. We found the artist who created it!

Traci O'Very Covey's paintings have been exhibited in numerous galleries and museums, including the Springville Museum of Art, the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, the Utah Museum of Fine At, and is in Salt Lake County's permanent art collection.

Her metal sculpture installations enliven city streets and her monumental murals are on the exteriors and interiors of corporate spaces and public buildings in Salt Lake City, Utah, including the Eccles Theater, Mountain America Expo Center, Jordan Landing Shopping Center, in the new Salt Lake International Airport, and in Asante Hospital in Medford, Oregon.

Traci's biography appears in The Dictionary of Utah Fine Artists.

She says, "My art depicts landscapes, animals and birds as well as symbolic figures, flowers and gardens, vegetables fresh from the farmer's market, and whimsical tea cups, all filtered through my imagination. The imagery is representational yet stylized and abstracted offering a sense of discovery."

You can see her gallery and learn more at tracioverycovey.com.